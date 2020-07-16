LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) - A former FBI agent is heading to court to answer to charges that he drove his truck toward a group of four middle-school aged children on bicycles after they taunted him, according to police and court records.

Cliff Hedges is scheduled for arraignment in Springfield District Court on July 28 in connection with the incident in Longmeadow that occurred June 2, according to a report Wednesday in Masslive.com.

He faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No children were injured, according to police reports.

The children told investigators Hedges, 61, gunned his truck at them, ran over a curb and hit a fence.

Hedges told police the children antagonized him, making obscene gestures and swearing at him.

Hedges recently retired after 26 years with the FBI as a special agent and supervisory agent. He was hired last year as director of public safety at The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

His attorney, Daniel Bergin, declined comment. Hedges remains free with no bail.

Eastern States Exposition President Eugene Cassidy said Hedges informed him of the incident and offered to resign, but Cassidy said he supports Hedges.

