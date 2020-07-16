NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Florida deputies fatally shot a man armed with a rifle outside a motel Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Aloha Motel in North Fort Myers, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference.

Deputies had responded to the motel to conduct a welfare check on a 60-year-old white man, Marceno said. As deputies attempted to make contact, the man came outside armed with a rifle and charged toward the deputies. Marceno said the deputies gave verbal commands before firing and striking the man.

Deputies began life-saving measures immediately and continued until rescue workers arrived, the sheriff said. Emergency medical services declared the man dead at the scene.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s name or how many deputies were involved in the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.