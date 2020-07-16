The union of public transit workers is joining nationwide Strike for Black Lives on Monday to protest what it describes as systemic racism and oppression of communities of color.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) said state and city governments that employ its workers have failed to protect them from a triple whammy of COVID-19, economic turmoil and racism.

“A global health pandemic, an economic depression, and continued structural and systemic racism have converged in a perfect storm, and the lives of working-class people of color have never been more at risk. The ATU proudly stands in solidarity with our sisters and brothers who are Striking for Black Lives on July 20,” said ATU International President John Costa. “We must dismantle the racist policies that target our communities to ensure all workers are healthy, safe, and secure no matter their race, immigration status, gender, job, or where they live.”

The union members plan to join the strikes and protests Monday in cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Seattle and D.C.

Union officials said they do not expect public transit systems to be shut down by the action. Union members are being encouraged to attend rallies but not walk off the job.

The protests will include thousands of workers standing down from work for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and other Black people killed by police, according to the union.

The length of time is the same duration a White police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck when he died May 25 during an arrest.

The striking workers have a list of demands that they say are aimed at government and corporate employers:

• Justice for Black communities, with an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter, as a necessary first step to winning justice for all workers.

• Elected officials and candidates at every level must use their executive, legislative, and regulatory authority to begin to rewrite the rules and reimagine our economy and democracy so that communities of every race can thrive.

• Corporations take immediate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy, and economic exploitation wherever it exists, including in our workplaces, and to protect essential workers with proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

• Every worker must have the opportunity to form a union, no matter where they work.

“We are living through a pivotal moment in global history that will determine the future of our nation,” Mr. Costa said. “Now is not the time to be observers on the sidelines. Now is the time to rise up together to inaugurate a new day of racial and economic justice for all.”

