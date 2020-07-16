In its second execution this week after a 17-year hiatus, the federal government Thursday morning executed Wesley Ira Purkey, a Kansas man who confessed to killing a teenager in 1998.

Purkey was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m. by lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He was sentenced to death in January 2004 after he was convicted of kidnapping and killing of 16-year-old Jennifer Long. Purkey was also convicted of bludgeoning 80-year-old Mary Ruth Bales with a hammer.

“I deeply regret the pain and suffering I caused to Jennifer’s family. I am deeply sorry. I deeply regret the pain I caused to my daughter, who I love so very much,” Purkey said just before his death.

His final words were: “This sanitized murder does not serve no purpose whatsoever.”

Purkey’s legal team argued that he was mentally unfit for execution because he suffered from dementia and schizophrenia. A Supreme Court decision early Thursday morning green-lighted the execution, denying a last-minute appeal.

In a 5-4 opinion, the Supreme Court’s Republican majority lifted an injunction imposed by a lower court that had blocked Purkey’s execution.

The court’s four Democratic justices dissented.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that proceeding with Purkey’s execution despite questions about his mental competency “casts a shroud of constitutional doubt over the most irrevocable injuries.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Purkey’s death was “just punishment.”

“After many years of litigation following the death of his victims, in which he lived and was afforded every due process of law under our Constitution, Purkey has finally faced justice,” she said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an injunction Wednesday blocking the Bureau of Prisons from executing Purkey. While she noted Purkey’s dementia and mental illness, she did not decide whether he was competent to be put to death.

Purkey’s attorneys continued to file appeals up to hours before he was about to be executed until the Supreme Court intervened.

An attorney for Purkey said late in a statement late Wednesday the government was in possession of scientific evidence that confirms “significant structural abnormalities” in his brain that were consistent with “cognitive impairment”

Purkey is the second federal inmate executed this week. His case played out almost exactly the same as Daniel Lewis Lee, who was executed on Tuesday.

Both men, convicted of killing children, had won an injunction from the lower courts, only to have a last-minute ruling from the Supreme Court green-light their execution.

Lee was the first federal inmate to be executed since 2003.

