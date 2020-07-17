Blake Neff, a former “Tucker Carlson Tonight” writer who left the show upon being traced to offensive internet posts, has fallen out of favor with the U.S. Marine Corps as well.

The Marine Corps University confirmed Friday it also cut ties with Mr. Neff, who resigned from the Fox News program the previous week after rival network CNN revealed the posts.

“The Marine Corps does not tolerate racist, sexist or homophobic behavior,” the Marine Corps University said in a statement.

“We recently learned that a war-gaming expert who had previously provided support to the Marine Corps War College was responsible for racist social media posts,” the statement said. “We immediately removed Mr. Neff from the list of experts who support our educational war-gaming program. Mr. Neff’s language and behavior do not represent Marine Corps University or the United States Marine Corps.”

Mr. Neff resigned from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” last Friday after being confronted about bigoted comments posted on a web forum, AutoAdmit, using a pseudonym CNN traced to him.

Fox News executives subsequently called the posts “horrendous and deeply offensive.” Mr. Carlson said his words were “wrong” while also denouncing “the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man.”

“We are all human,” Mr. Carlson said on his show Monday before announcing he would be taking the rest of the week off. “When we pretend that we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it. There’s no question.”

Mr. Neff’s falling out with the Marines was first reported Thursday by Task & Purpose, a military publication that said he had been a wargaming expert at the college since 2016.

“In a typical wargame exercise, the college would have about 30 officers broken into six groups, where they would huddle around a board and fight out the next global conflict,” Task & Purpose reported. The former “Tucker Carlson Tonight” writer was among outside experts brought in to help facilitate those simulations, the report said.

Mr. Neff did not respond to questions, Task & Purpose reported, and he could not immediately be reached by The Washington Times.

