House Democrats saw a boon to their chances to not only hold on their majority but to expand it in 2020, according to a new analysis from The Cook Political Report.

The report found 20 House races in 13 states across the country have now shifted in the Democrats’ favor.

“President Trump’s abysmal polling since the pandemic began is seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes,” David Wasserman, the House Editor for The Cook Political Report, wrote.

“We may be approaching the point at which dozens of House Republicans will need to decide whether to cut the president loose and run on a “check and balance” message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats moving too far left under a potential Biden administration,” he continued.

Currently, in the House, there are 233 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Independent and four vacancies.

Republicans only need about 18 seats to retake the House in the upcoming election, but the analysis warns their fight is going to be more complicated than that.

“For the first time this cycle, Democrats have at least as good a chance at gaining House seats as Republicans on a net basis,” Mr. Wasserman wrote.

