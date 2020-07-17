Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday she has been treated for liver cancer and will continue receiving treatment, but she plans to do her job full steam ahead as long as she’s capable.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Justice Ginsburg said.

She said a scan in February revealed cancer lesions in her liver, and she began chemotherapy in May.

The 87-year-old justice was hospitalized earlier this week with an infection, but she said that was unrelated to the cancer treatment.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” the justice said in a press statement.

An evaluation on July 7 revealed improvement of the liver lesions and no new disease, she added.

“I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work,” she said.

