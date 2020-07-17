Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday she has been treated for liver cancer and will continue receiving treatment, but she plans to do her job full steam ahead as long as she’s capable.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Justice Ginsburg said.

She said a scan in February revealed cancer lesions in her liver, and she began chemotherapy in May.

The 87-year-old justice was hospitalized earlier this week with an infection, but she said that was unrelated to the cancer treatment.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” the justice said in a press statement.

An evaluation on July 7 revealed improvement of the liver lesions and no new disease, she added.

“I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work,” she said.

Justice Ginsburg was in the hospital earlier this week after experiencing fever and chills.

The associate justice has been hospitalized a number of times during the past two years.

She suffered a fall in November of 2018, breaking three ribs. A scan of her chest revealed cancerous nodules in her lung, which were removed.

For the first time during her nearly three decades on the bench, Justice Ginsburg missed oral arguments while recovering from the surgery in early 2019.

A few months later in August of 2019, cancer was discovered in her pancreas and she received radiation.

By January of 2020, though, it was announced Justice Ginsburg was cancer-free.

As recently as this summer, she had treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital for a gallstone that had caused an infection.

The justice’s recent health issues aren’t necessarily unique for her, as she’s battled cancer twice before. She was diagnosed and treated for colon cancer in 1999, and then 10 years later she battled pancreatic cancer.

The Supreme Court wrapped up its 2019-2020 term last week and does not return from summer recess until October.

