Rep. Justin Amash will not be running for reelection in 2020, the sole independent House member announced late Thursday night.

I love representing our community in Congress. I always will. This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it.



Thank you for your trust. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 17, 2020

Mr. Amash, of Michigan, changed his party from Republican to independent last year after facing a tidal wave of backlash from his fellow party members for calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

He voted for both articles — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power — during the December impeachment proceedings in the House.

Mr. Amash considered challenging Mr. Trump for the White House but announced his plans not to run in May, saying the spread of coronavirus presented “extraordinary challenges to his candidacy.”

