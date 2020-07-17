LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - An 81-year-old suspect in an Iowa killing shot the victim, nudged him and then said “oh, you’re not dead yet” before firing again, according to court records.

A complaint and affidavit filed Thursday in Plymouth County District Court charging Thomas Knapp, of Merrill, with first-degree murder said he confessed to shooting 51-year-old Kevin Juzek during a disturbance at their home, the Sioux City Journal reports. Knapp previously pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse charge in the case.

Authorities responded to the home in May after his wife called 911 to report that her husband was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed the shotgun at her.

According to the complaint, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Evidence showed that Knapp had fired a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen. Juzek staggered into the living room and collapsed.

Knapp then entered the room, nudged him in the foot and then said “oh, you’re not dead yet.” Knapp then shot Juzek a second time in the chest, the complaint said.

His attorney has has filed a motion to suspend the domestic abuse case so Knapp can be examined to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial.

