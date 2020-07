SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Salem, Oregon, was shot early Friday morning and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Statesman Journal reports the suspect fled the scene to a nearby home. Officers were working to apprehend the suspect and said there was no threat to the pubic.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

