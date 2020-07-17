GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they’ve busted a commercial sex operation and arrested a man on felony prostitution charges.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland reported Thursday that Ismeal Ayala was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident. The 33-year-old lived in Georgetown and allegedly operated from his home.

Delaware State Police said they executed a search warrant after learning that a large scale sex ring was operating there. Police said they were able to contact two victims of the sex ring and found “obvious signs” of a commercial sex operation as well as about $1,700 in suspected illegal proceeds.

Police said Ayala was sent to jail on $16,000 cash-only bond. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

