KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man shot early Friday morning died several hours after the shooting of his injuries, police in Kansas City said.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. Friday to the Citadel neighborhood area in south Kansas City for a shooting and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the victim’s name, and no arrests have been reported in the case.

The killing marks the city’s 102nd homicide of the year.

