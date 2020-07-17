Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said Friday that the sexual harassment detailed in a Washington Post article has “no place” in the franchise.

A day earlier, 15 former female employees and two reporters levied accusations of sexual harassment against five high-ranking team officials, who are now no longer with the team.

Washington has retained prominent District-based attorney Beth Wilkinson to lead a review of its alleged misconduct.

“This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year,” Snyder said in a statement.

“Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive to all.”

Five former employees were named in the piece: director of pro personnel Alex Santos, assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II, chief content officer Larry Michael, president of business operations Dennis Greene and chief operating officer Mitch Gershman. Santos and Mann were fired Sunday, while Michael abruptly retired Wednesday. Greene and Gershman left the organization years earlier.

The women said the men made unwelcome overtures and degrading comments about their appearance.

No accusations of sexual harassment were made against Snyder in the piece, but the story alleges the owner contributed to the hostile work environment by openly humiliating top executives close to him.

The NFL has vowed to take “any action” based on the findings of the investigation.

