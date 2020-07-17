SWANTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police troopers have returned to its rightful owner a shotgun stolen during a burglary in 1994 in the town of Albany.

Police say they learned Monday that a shotgun found to be in possession of a Swanton resident had been stolen during the burglary 26 years ago.

Upon further investigation. it was determined that the resident was not involved in the burglary and had only recently taken possession of the gun.

The firearm, a Remington Shotgun, was returned to the owner on Thursday.

Also stolen in the original burglary were a television and video-cassette recorder, a second shotgun, a handgun and some baseball and football cards. The investigation into the original burglary is continuing.

