President Trump’s niece Mary Trump raised serious concerns about her uncle late Friday while discussing his formative years from her perspective as a clinical psychologist.

“The simplest way I could put it, which may be one of the more effective ways to put it, is that Donald is a psychologically deeply damaged man based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents,” she said in an interview on CNN.

“He is not going to get better, and he is without question going to get worse,” added Ms. Trump, who holds a Ph.D. in psychology and taught graduate courses in the field.

Ms. Trump, the daughter of the president’s late brother, Fred Trump Jr., made the remarks during one of the first interviews since the release this week of her tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Asked by CNN host Chris Cuomo during the interview if she believes the president is psychologically unwell, Ms. Trump answered in the affirmative and alleged evidence would agree.

“He’s untreated, he’s not interested in being treated, he has no insight, he has no psychological awareness of his situation and, again, one of the most devastating things is that people who claim to care for him aren’t helping him. If they truly cared for him, the last place in the world they would want him to be is the Oval Office. And yet they do nothing,” Ms. Trump alleged.

“He didn’t just become this way whenever he started being a politician,” she said later. “He’s been this way since he was a teenager at least. So it’s not as if there is new evidence to support the diagnosis. But again, I think that when you’re looking at somebody’s pathologies, it’s not just how they come across, it’s also how it affects them and their day-to-day functioning. So although, again, that’s also hard to suss out, because he’s, as I say in the book, institutionalized to some degree. He’s protected by the fact that he doesn’t really to need to live in or support himself in the real world.”

Ms. Trump, 55, charged during another interview broadcasted on MSNBC the previous evening that she has personally heard the president use racist and anti-Semitic language.

The White House said in response that he “doesn’t use those words” prior to Mr. Trump attacking his “seldom seen niece” on Twitter earlier Friday shortly before the CNN interview.

“She’s a mess!” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets about his relative late Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.