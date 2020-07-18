Sen. Marco Rubio remembered his late colleague John Lewis on Saturday by sharing and then deleting a photo of himself and Elijah Cummings, another deceased Black legislator.

Mr. Rubio, Florida Republican and former 2012 presidential hopeful, posted the image showing himself with Cummings through his official Twitter account in an afternoon tweet.

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero,” Mr. Rubio captioned the photo of Cummings.

The tweet disappeared from Mr. Rubio’s account within minutes. It was addressed later in a subsequent post that contained a different photo correctly captioned as including Mr. Lewis.

“Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo,” Mr. Rubio said in the second tweet. “I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below,” Mr. Rubio posted along with a link to the clip. “My God grant him eternal rest.”

Mr. Lewis, 80, died Friday following a venerable career in American politics and activism that included decades representing Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat until his death.

Cummings, who like Mr. Lewis was a renowned Black civil rights leader, died in October at the age of 68. A fellow Democrat, he had represented Maryland in the House of Representatives.

