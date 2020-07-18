KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eleven people have been arrested during a protest calling for an end to a federal initiative that will send 225 federal enforcement agents into Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star report that the arrest came after some spray painted profanities and anti-police sentiments Friday on the headquarters building and a statue honoring officers who died in service. Police said protesters also punched and pushed some officers,

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email that some of those arrested were facing misdemeanor charges while others were being investigated for possible felony charges.

The protesters were calling for an end to a new program, called Operation Legend, which is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was fatally shot as he slept in his room last month.

The Department of Justice, which announced the operation, said it is meant to curb a spike in violent crime in the city, where there have been more than 100 homicides this year. But protesters said a larger law enforcement presence will endanger Black people.

Instead, the protesters demanded a 50% cut to the police budget and for that money to be redirected to education, healthcare and other services.

