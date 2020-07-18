White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the late Rep. John Lewis “an icon of the civil-rights movement” on Saturday after his death at age 80.

“He leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten,” she tweeted. “We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country.”

The White House lowered its flag to half-staff after Mr. Lewis‘ death.

President Trump, who clashed with Mr. Lewis, did not immediately issue a statement on Saturday morning. He was visiting his golf course in northern Virginia.

A week before Mr. Trump’s inauguration in 2017, Mr. Lewis said he did not view Mr. Trump as the “legitimate” president. He and several other Democratic lawmakers boycotted the inauguration.

Former President Barack Obama said Mr. Lewis will continue to serve “as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union.”

Mr. Obama said that at his inauguration in 2009, “I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made.”

“And through all those years, he never stopped providing wisdom and encouragement to me and Michelle and our family. We will miss him dearly,” Mr. Obama said.

