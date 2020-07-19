AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A man has been arrested on charges of using a sport utility vehicle to kill a man and his young daughter as the father pushed the girl in a stroller on an Ohio sidewalk, authorities said.

Akron police said 36-year-old Shawn Allen of Canton is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the July 12 deaths of 43-year-old Horace Lee and 22-month-old Azeria Tucker.

Police said Saturday that Allen turned himself in to detectives Friday evening. They said they believe an SUV was used to strike and kill the victims in the driveway of a home in the city.

Akron police said surveillance video and interviews led investigators to Allen, who they believe targeted Lee because of a fight shortly before the crash. Relatives told the Akron Beacon Journal that Lee was a single father raising his daughter after her mother’s death seven months ago.

“Collectively, it is our hope that Allen’s arrest will provide the family of the deceased some closure,” police said in a statement.

It’s unclear whether Allen has an attorney; a listed number for him had been assigned to someone else.

