DAYTON, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash.

Howard County Police said Cody Carroll Porter, 21, died after his dirk bike struck a tree at Pig Tail Recreation Area in Dayton.

Police said Porter left a paved access road for an unknown reason and died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

