The Army is investigating an anti-sexual harassment program at Fort Hood in Texas amid an ongoing inquiry into the disappearance of Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

The inspection team is focusing on how the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program at Fort Hood has been implemented — whether the command climate there is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents and identifying any potential issues with the program, officials said.

The inspection is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

The announcement came after Pfc. Guillen’s family said she had been sexually harassed by another soldier at the Army post in central Texas.

Another Fort Hood soldier fatally shot himself as police were moving in on him as a possible suspect in the case. Meanwhile, an investigation is continuing into human remains discovered during a search for the missing soldier.

