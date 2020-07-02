Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Thursday President Trump’s failure to confront the coronavirus is to blame for the European Union barring travelers from the United States.

Looking to strike a balance between reopening its economy and protecting public health, the European Union plans to open up its borders to travelers from over a dozen countries that have been deemed to have COVID-19 under control.

The United States, Brazil, and Russia are among the countries that have been left off the list.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump’s negligence has led the United States to be seen as a “global health risk” and to lead the world in infections and deaths.

“While other nations took steps to get control over COVID-19, Trump took no responsibility,” Mr. Biden said.

“And now, a president who started his term by writing hateful travel bans is responsible for getting the American people banned from traveling. His presidency is an outrage from start to finish,” he said.

Since the coronavirus cases started surging in the United States, Mr. Biden has expanded his lead over Mr. Trump in the polls and experienced a surge in fundraising.

Mr. Biden has ramped up his criticism of Mr. Trump’s handling of COVID-19, calling him out for refusing to wear a mask, and for failing to do more to shield the public from the virus, which has led to mass layoffs and an economic downturn.

