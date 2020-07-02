CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) - A second patient has come forward to accuse a Rhode Island dental assistant of sexually assaulting them while they were under anesthesia, police said.

Kris Magbag, 31 of Westerly, turned himself in to Charlestown police on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree sexual assault, WJAR-TV reported.

The second person is a 28-year-old man who alleges he was assaulted at Arrowhead Dental Associates in Charlestown in April while under anesthesia for a dental procedure. The first patient to come forward is an 18-year-old man who also alleges he was assaulted in April.

Police Chief Michael Paliotta said the second person came forward with the allegations on June 19.

Arrowhead Dental, in a statement to the station, said it was “sad and sickened by the allegations” and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Magbag was released on $10,000 bond on Wednesday.

His attorney said his client would defend the charges in an appropriate forum.

