SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate a shooting involving a police officer in Sheboygan Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. A caller told police the man was armed.

Authorities have provided no details about the circumstances of the shooting or if anyone was harmed.

