President Trump on Thursday celebrated the strong job gains in June as proof that “our economy is roaring back” from the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is the largest monthly jobs gain in the history of our country,” Mr. Trump said in a hastily arranged announcement at the White House.

Employers added 4.8 jobs in June, combined with 2.7 million jobs in May, as states reopened from mandatory shutdowns that had thrown more than 30 million Americans out of work.

Mr. Trump is counting on a strong economic rebound from the pandemic to boost his reelection prospects.

The president said the jump in jobs was “shattering all expectations.” He noted that consumer confidence also has risen significantly since April, and retail sales rose nearly 18% in May.

The president said about 80% of small businesses have reopened, and he credited his policies for the comeback.

“The only thing that can kill it is a president that wants to raise taxes,” he said, referring to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden. “This is not just luck, what’s happening. This is a lot of talent. These are not numbers made up by me, these are numbers.”

Mr. Trump also pointed to the strong performance in the stock market in recent weeks, after a precipitous dive in March during the shutdowns. Mr. Trump said a tax increase under Democrats would halt that progress.

“You want to raise taxes, your 401(k)’s will drop down to nothing, your stock market will drop down to nothing,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.