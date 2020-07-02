Ghislaine Maxwell, the British heiress and alleged accomplice of billionaire sex-trafficking suspect Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested and charged with federal sex crimes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday morning.

Ms. Maxwell is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors, travel to engage in illegal sex acts transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury, according to the indictment.

“In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to and including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” the indictment said.

Prosecutors wrote in the indictment that some of the girls were as young as 14 years old.

Ms. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and expected to appear in a federal court later in the day, according to a senior law enforcement source.

The FBI and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York prosecutors have scheduled a noon press conference in lower Manhattan to discuss the case.

Several women who say they were trafficked by Epstein when they were underage have alleged Ms. Maxwell helped him groom them. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, made the charges against Maxwell in a 2015 lawsuit.

Ms. Maxwell, the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, was also said to be Epstein’s girlfriend. Authorities have sought her arrest since Epstein was charged last year.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, was arrested last summer and accused of exploiting dozens of underage girls in New York, Florida and New Mexico. He committed suicide last year in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein, a billionaire who lived a lavish lifestyle, had ties with several well-known political and pop culture figures, including President Trump and former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor.

In a 2016 deposition, Epstein repeatedly refused to answer whether Ms. Maxwell had helped him procure underage girls.

Ms. Maxwell is just one thread of the Epstein investigation U.S. authorities are pursuing. They have also sought but failed to obtain testimony from Prince Andrew, who was also a close friend of Epstein.

Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, has repeatedly pressed the Justice Department to investigate Epstein and the sweetheart deal he received from Florida prosecutors after his arrest in 2008. He hailed Ms. Maxwell’s arrest.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was complicit in Epstein’s wicked crimes that targeted vulnerable, young girls for their disgusting trafficking ring,” he said in a statement. “Epstein got a crooked, sweetheart deal years ago that protected his coconspirators, like Maxwell. Maxwell has been on the run for months because she too hoped to escape justice. We can’t let that happen again — her victims deserve their day in court.”

