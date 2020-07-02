A federal judge in New Hampshire on Thursday sent alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to New York, where she will face federal sex crime charges.

Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnson ordered Ms. Maxwell into custody of the U.S. Marshals to transport her to New York for a hearing on whether she should be granted bail.

No court date has been set for the New York hearing.

Ms. Maxwell did not enter a plea at the hearing. She is charged with six federal sex crimes and two counts of perjury for her alleged role in luring young girls for Epstein’s sex-trafficking empire.

Some of the girls were as young as 14, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday morning.

Ms. Maxwell was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, earlier in the day, but the federal charges against her were filed in Manhattan.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Ms. Maxwell without bail saying she is a flight risk. Her wealth and the fact that she possessed multiple passports meant she would likely flee the county, they said.

Ms. Maxwell waived her right to detention and identity hearing in New Hampshire, said her lawyer, Lawrence Vogelman.

She also answered a series of routine questions with a “yes” or “I do” during the roughly 20-minute hearing.

The hearing was conducted remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

