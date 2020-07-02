Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $141 million in June, marking the second month in a row that they have outpaced President Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Mr. Trump and the RNC raised $131 in June.

Perhaps more importantly for Mr. Biden, the campaign said that 68% of the contributions last month came from first-time donors.

“It’s clear that voters are looking for steady leadership, experience, empathy, compassion, and character — and they’ll find all of these qualities in Vice President Joe Biden,” Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told supporters. ” This has been our argument since day one of this campaign, and it will be our winning argument in November.”

Mr. Biden, who is set to be named as the party’s nominee next month at a virtual convention, had already been making up ground on Mr. Trump on the fundraising front.

He has run a relatively low-cost, primarily virtual, campaign, while the president has burned through cash.

The Biden camp and the DNC raised $81 million in May compared to $71 million for Mr. Trump and the RNC.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.