Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday said the Democratic Party has rallied a group of 600 lawyers and thousands of more volunteers to prepare for potential deception or trickery ahead of the November election.

Mr. Biden has previously warned that President Trump could try to “steal” the fall election and said last month that the president would ultimately be escorted from the White House “with great dispatch” if he didn’t leave voluntarily.

Mr. Trump has joked about extending his tenure in the White House beyond a would-be second term, but he said last year he would accept whatever result comes in 2020

“We put together 600 lawyers and a group of people throughout the country who are going into every single state to try to figure out whether chicanery is likely to take place,” Mr. Biden said in a video conference with campaign donors, Reuters reported.

“We have over 10,000 people signed up to volunteer,” the former vice president continued. “We’re in the process of getting into the states in question to train them to be in a polling place.”

