A New York judge narrowed a temporary injunction against the publisher for President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump’s, tell-all memoir that the president’s younger brother has tried to block from being published later this month.

The decision removes Simon & Schuster from a restraining order issued earlier this week against Ms. Trump and any “agent” of hers.

On appeal, Judge Alan D. Scheinkman ruled Wednesday the publisher is not an agent of Ms. Trump, and therefore should not be subject to the restraining order issued the day prior.

The order comes after another judge said earlier this week that Simon & Schuster can’t publish “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The memoir allegedly details the history of the Trump family, including controversial information about the death of Fred Jr., the president’s oldest brother, according to reports.

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, sued to block the publication, saying it violates a nondisclosure agreement under Fred Trump’s estate.

Judge Scheinkman noted in his order that Simon & Schuster was not a party to the nondisclosure agreement as he removed them from the restraining order.

The move appears to allow the publisher to continue printing and shipping the books, but the restraining order remains in place against Ms. Trump until the next court hearing on July 13.

The book was originally scheduled to be released on July 28.

