House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday another coronavirus relief bill could come by the end of this month.

Mr. McCarthy, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, wants the focus of the next bill to be on shoring up liability protections for health care professionals and business owners.

“We got to get day cares and schools open again. They have to be protected,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “We want to make sure if people are still hurting — as they are — that they’re able to get, as the president wants, checks back out to them.”

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said Tuesday that he’s looking at taking up additional coronavirus legislation after the two-week July Fourth recess and try to finish it before the long August break.

He said that work period “dovetails nicely with the perfect time, to take an assessment of the economy and the progress we’re making on the health care front and see if there is additional assistance needed for our health care providers.”

Republicans resisted Democrats’ calls since May to quickly push through another stimulus bill, arguing they wanted to see how the other major packages — costing nearly $3 trillion — affected the devastated economy.

President Trump has signaled his support for another round of stimulus checks.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said the GOP is “missing in action” regarding the pandemic.

They called on the GOP leader to bring forward their $3 trillion Heroes Act for a vote.

The massive economic stimulus package, which passed in mid-May, would provide for a surge in state and local funding, an additional round of direct payments to the public, with additional funds for vote-by-mail initiatives and the struggling Post Office.

Republicans have dismissed that package as an overpriced partisan wish list.

