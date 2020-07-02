The Senate on Thursday adjourned without a final vote on the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), vowing to continue progress on the massive piece of legislation following the July 4 recess.

The two-week break leaves hanging a number of key issues, including a provision to rename military posts that honor Confederate soldiers and statesmen that has drawn a veto threat from President Trump.

The Senate Armed Services Committee last month approved the $740.5 billion defense policy bill, which establishes the Pentagon’s budget and national security policy for the upcoming year.

“I’m glad we were able to reach a path forward to complete consideration of this bill right after recess,” committee Chairman Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, said Thursday. He predicted that it could “very likely … be November before we actually end up passing this bill.”

The Senate is set up to debate several hot-button issues upon their return from the two-week recess including an amendment to block Mr. Trump’s plans to draw down U.S. troops stationed in Germany.

The House Armed Services this week approved its version of the legislation which will soon head to the House floor for consideration. Last year, the annual NDAA was passed late December.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.