KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three people including a police officer were shot after a reported robbery at bus stop Thursday in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, authorities said.

A Ride KC bus driver called police after the suspect in a robbery she had just witnessed boarded her bus, said Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver then slowed her bus down so police could get on the bus before the suspect exited.

The suspect shot a police officer when he tried to get on the bus, then shot the bus driver. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries, Lowe said.

The suspect then got off the bus and fired at other officers who had arrived in response to the police call, Lowe said. An officer returned fire, critically wounding the suspect.

“I would say the bus driver, she acted courageously - to be able to contact the police department, to slow her bus down, to make sure that they were able to at least try to contact them,” Lowe said. “ And she did a great job doing that, she should be commended for it.”

