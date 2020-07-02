SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they arrested more than two dozen people early Thursday who gathered in an area officers cleared hours earlier after the mayor ordered an end to the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

In a statement police said they used pepper spray and blast balls after people in the crowd started throwing bottles at officers. Twenty-five people were arrested for failure to disperse, assault and obstruction.

The mayhem came after police cleared the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone just east of downtown early Wednesday morning. The group had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks after police abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

More than three dozen people had been arrested early Wednesday, charged with failure to disperse, obstruction, assault and unlawful weapon possession.

Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered the area cleared after two recent fatal shootings. Seattle police say they will continue to move people from the area or arrest them as neeed on Thursday.

