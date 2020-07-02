KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police have released the identity of a man was was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this week.

Marco Mcelwee, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas, died in the Sunday night shooting, police said Thursday in a news release.

Police spokesman Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt had said earlier this week that officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the scene for reports of a shooting. Mcelwee was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not indicate they have any suspects in the shooting, and no arrest in the case was reported Thursday.

