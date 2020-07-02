WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - State troopers are investigating after graffiti from what is being described as a white supremacist hate group was painted on a portion of the Waterbury dam, the Vermont State Police said.

Police say the graffiti, identified as coming from a known hate group, was reported to police Wednesday after it was discovered by a state worker.

The graffiti was applied quickly with the help of a stencil.

There are no known witnesses or suspects.

State police reported the incident to the attorney general’s office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

State workers painted over the graffiti.

