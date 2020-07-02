Rep. Raul Ruiz, a physician, on Thursday issued a direct message to President Trump to “man up” and wear a mask as the U.S. sees a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The California Democrat’s comments come as the U.S. sees its highest one-day spike in new coronavirus cases after it reported 50,000 new cases on Wednesday alone.

“Man up, Mr. President. Wear your mask,” Mr. Ruiz, who is also a physician, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“That’s the best thing you can do,” he continued. “You can save millions and millions of lives if you simply wear a mask.”

Mr. Trump has resisted wearing a mask, noting people who are around him are constantly tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. But he has since appeared to change his tone and told Fox News Wednesday that he’s “all for masks. I think masks are good.”

He later said he has worn a mask and “looked like the Lone Ranger,” referencing a fictional character from the American Old West who wore a black mask over his eyes.

“I have no problem with that,” Mr. Trump continued, “and if people feel good about it, they should do it.”

A Goldman Sachs analysis released Tuesday said a national mask mandate would slow transmission enough to replace “renewed lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5%” from gross domestic product.

Masks and social distancing techniques are considered society’s main tools for preventing the virus’ spread as scientists work on a vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

