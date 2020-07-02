The Republican National Committee is exploring what it takes to ready enough COVID-19 testing kits for all attendees of the party’s upcoming convention in Florida.

The new development comes days after the committee said it will be mandating that people wear masks indoors and where it may be difficult to social distance in public areas, if needed.

The RNC is in talks with testing companies to assess the logistics and frequency of mass testing at the convention, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the committee said President Trump will accept the Republican Party’s nomination in a ceremonial celebration in Jacksonville, Florida, after it moved its convention from North Carolina in a standoff with the Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

Several hundred delegates still plan to meet in Charlotte to officially nominate Mr. Trump as the official Republican candidate.

“The RNC is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time,” committee spokesman Mike Reed told Reuters.

“We are planning to offer health precautions,” he continued, “including but not limited to temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing.”

