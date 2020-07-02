The Supreme Court rejected two cases Thursday dealing with buffer zones around abortion clinics that ban pro-life advocates from approaching women entering abortion facilities.

One of the legal challenges came from a pro-life group that prays and counsels women about the unborn and alternatives to abortion outside of clinics in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The city passed an ordinance in 2012 that would not allow people to congregate within 20 feet of any entrance or exit — including driveways — of a healthcare facility.

The pro-life supporters said the move violated their First Amendment rights.

The other legal challenge came from pro-life advocates in Chicago, who sued the city after it imposed a buffer zone, not allowing an individual to approach another within 50 feet of a health care or abortion facility.

The groups had sought the high court’s review after lower courts ruled against them, siding with the cities and leaving the ordinances intact.

But on Thursday, the court declined to take up the challenges without comment.

