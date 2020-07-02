Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mask requirement for almost all Texans and limited mass gatherings Thursday as he contends with an explosion of COVID-19 cases.

The Republican said residents must wear a covering over their mouths and noses in public spaces within counties with 20 coronavirus cases or more. He also said cities and counties can ban gatherings of more than 10 people.

The order takes effect at noon Friday.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Abbott said.

The governor was among the first in the nation to reopen businesses and institutions after President Trump asked Americans to work and learn at home and avoid large gatherings from mid-March to the end of April.

Now, the state is consistently posting single-day highs for cases and seeing an uptick in hospital visits, forcing a scramble for space, especially around Houston.

Mr. Abbott said Texas can keep its economy open but it will require everyone to do their part.

“That means wearing a face-covering in public spaces,” he said. “Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Restricting the size of groups’ gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.