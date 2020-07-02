TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona is investigating the appearance of racist stickers around campus that advocate white supremacy.

UA police say the stickers with hate messages were first reported on Tuesday. They have been spotted on utility poles, buildings and other exteriors.

Initially someone reported finding two but then officers found three others.

Issaiah Johnson, a member of the UA football team who is black, posted a picture of one of the stickers Wednesday on his Twitter account. The sticker states “#whitelivesmatter” and to “kill a black on sight.”

According to police, a special investigations unit is focused on the case. No suspects have been identified nor have additional stickers been found.

