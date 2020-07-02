The U.S. on Wednesday reported its highest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases as it saw more than 50,000 new cases confirmed across the country.

The latest figure represents a record one-day spike in the U.S., which has reported more than 2.6 million cases of COVID-19, 516,786 deaths and 729,994 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The surge comes as states are seeing a summertime surge amid their attempts to reopen businesses and institutions. The rate of those testing positive is increasing in hot spots, leading experts to worry that the disease is rampant.

The bulk of new cases are being reported in just four states — Arizona, Florida, California and Texas — which account for about half of new cases, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Fauci warned this week that the country could have an eye-popping 100,000 new cases per day if Americans keep flouting social distancing rules.

“We’re now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,” Dr. Fauci told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Tuesday. “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around. So I am very concerned.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.