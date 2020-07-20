By - Associated Press - Monday, July 20, 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. It left one person with life-threatening wounds and the other with serious injuries, according to police.

The shooting was not a random act as the victims and suspects are known to each other, according to Rapid City police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Medina said the victims were found in a vehicle near an intersection and appeared to be on their way to the hospital, the Rapid City Journal reported.

First responders arrived and transported the victims to the hospital.

