RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. It left one person with life-threatening wounds and the other with serious injuries, according to police.

The shooting was not a random act as the victims and suspects are known to each other, according to Rapid City police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Medina said the victims were found in a vehicle near an intersection and appeared to be on their way to the hospital, the Rapid City Journal reported.

First responders arrived and transported the victims to the hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.