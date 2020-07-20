California announced Monday it is delaying the start of school athletics until December or January, pushing traditional fall sports like football into the spring as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend American life.

The California Interscholastic Federation released a modified schedule that posts the last date on which sports can complete their playoffs and regional/state championships.

For instance, fall activities like football would end on April 17 and cross country on March 27.

Spring sports would extend into June, with baseball and softball ending June 26.

“We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the governor’s office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront,” the CIF said.

California is among the states being swamped by the virus as part of a broader surge across the South and West.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has scaled back reopening plans, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently told CNN that his area probably reopened “too quickly” from the spring lockdown and is “on the brink” of facing another shutdown.

