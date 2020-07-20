President Trump said Monday he plans to bring back the coronavirus briefings that dominated March and April.

In fact, he plans to do one on Tuesday.

“I was doing them, and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching in the history of cable television, and there’s never been anything like it,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

“It’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines and the therapeutics,” he said. “So I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow, I’ll do it at 5 o’clock like we were doing — we had a good slot. A lot of people were watching.”

Trapped in the White House because of the virus, Mr. Trump personally briefed reporters nearly every day during the depths of the pandemic in the spring. Some people saw it as a stand-in for his trademark rallies.

The briefings were closely watched and allowed scientists on his coronavirus task force to weigh in, too, though Mr. Trump faced scrutiny over his adherence to science.

At one briefing, he seemed to muse that an injection of disinfectant into the body could be a plausible treatment for the virus, causing widespread ridicule.

Lockdowns across the nation flattened the curve of transmission, yet states across the South and West appeared to reopen before the virus was under control.

The virus is surging again, taxing hospitals and causing widespread alarm about the state of the U.S. response.

