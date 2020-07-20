Des Moines Register. July 16, 2020.

Wanted: A long-term care ombudsman who actually advocates for Iowa seniors

If you reside in a nursing home and are not getting needed care, you might be afraid to complain. You don’t want to offend or anger the people who feed and bathe you. You don’t want to be labeled uncooperative and discharged.

Your family members may have the same fears.

So you are reluctant to contact the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. That agency may be perceived as too harsh because it has the power to sanction and fine facilities. Instead you turn to the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. It is viewed as more of a mediator and doesn’t have regulatory authority.

The stated mission of the ombudsman’s office is to “protect the health, safety and welfare” of Iowans living in more than 800 long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The office is supposed to provide this protection by investigating complaints, seeking resolutions to problems and advocating for the most vulnerable people in our state.

Its failure in recent years to fulfill that mission is stunning. Unfortunately, it’s getting worse.

The office’s newly released annual report is yet another reminder it is time for Ombudsman Cynthia Pederson to either step up and do her job or step aside. Iowa needs a leader who is willing to stand up for Iowans. Pederson is not that person.

The latest report, which covers a 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, is a mere eight pages. It lacks detail about the work performed by the office compared to annual reports filed in previous years. What it contains shows a significant decline in “program activities” of all kinds.

In 2016, under different leadership, the office participated 99 times in periodic nursing home inspections handled by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. After Pederson took the helm, that number fell to 94 in 2018 and 46 last year.

In 2016, office staff visited nursing home residents on issues not related to complaints more than 4,300 times. In 2018, the number of visits fell to 2,177. Last year they made those visits only 1,602 times.

Then there are the visits related to complaints, which fell from 636 in 2016 to 470 in 2018 to 163 last year.

The office provided a mere three training sessions for nursing home employees last year - one tenth of what it provided only a few years ago.

According to an Iowa Capital Dispatch review of data from the National Ombudsman Reporting System, Iowa ranks last in on-site visits made to care facilities. Our ombudsman’s office visited only 10% of the state’s facilities in 2018, compared with the national average of 72%.

“The bottom line - the office is failing to do its job,” said John Hale, a consultant and advocate for older Iowans. Those who use the office’s services “are often poorly served because of staff reductions, a shortage of volunteers, and a policy to limit travel of staff.”

The long-term care ombudsman should be yelling from the rooftops, demanding that lawmakers increase funding to her office.

Yet Pederson has failed to do that. In 2018, she submitted a zero-growth budget to the governor and failed to register support for legislation that could provide money to her office. Last legislative session, she indicated she was “undecided” on Senate File 2278, which would have, among other things, provided new money to hire additional staff.

Lobbyists from numerous organizations formally supported the bill. But Pederson, a registered lobbyist, is apparently not interested in staffing her own office or ensuring that seniors are treated well.

Neither is the GOP-controlled Legislature. Neither is Gov. Kim Reynolds who fails to demand more rigorous oversight of facilities caring for vulnerable people.

Do they not understand government is responsible for doing what it can to take care of people who cannot take care of themselves?

The ombudsman’s office should be “the ears and eyes of the state and provide public oversight about what’s going on in facilities,” said Hale.

That isn’t happening under Pederson.

Ideally, she would be replaced by someone who will proactively attract needed volunteers and raise awareness about problems, including too few staff in nursing homes and involuntary discharges.

Fragile Iowans deserve better. Their families deserve better. We need an ombudsman who will actually stick her neck out to protect people.

__

Iowa City Press-Citizen. July 14, 2020.

If the governor won’t do it, Iowa’s cities should follow Muscatine’s lead in issuing a mask mandate, take its enforcement to court

Wearing a mask protects public health and reduces the spread of the coronavirus. Period. As scientists learn more about the airborne spread of the virus, this has only become increasingly clear. While the science and communication around mask-wearing was a bit muddled in the beginning, public health officials have reached a consensus: The CDC recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public, particularly indoors or where social distancing will be difficult. According to a June 2020 Pew Research study, roughly seven in 10 Americans support wearing a mask in public most of the time.

So why is Gov. Kim Reynolds refusing to issue a statewide mask mandate? Further, why would she refuse to allow local municipalities and counties from issuing their own mandates - particularly as they watch their case numbers continue to rise?

Perhaps she should learn from her counterpart in Texas, who issued a similar ban on local mandates only to reverse course and issue a statewide mandate last week as the state has become a coronavirus hotspot. While Iowa’s cases may not be rising as fast as Texas, the goal should be to protect public health before ICU beds start filling up.

The cases in Johnson County are rising, and it’s only going to get worse when students return to school in a month. We need to act now. The University of Iowa has already mandated masks be worn in all university buildings, and the Iowa City Public Schools have indicated masks will be required when and if students return in the fall. Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty and our neighbors should follow in the footsteps of Muscatine, whose mayor issued a city-wide order last week.

Reynolds claims to make science-based decisions; however, the decision to not allow local mask mandates not only flies in the face of public health guidance but also of the local government control she claims to support. For example, why does Reynolds trust local governments to ban wind turbines with little scientific basis but not mandate mask-wearing, where the science is increasingly proven? Or regulate any other number of issues locally, such as the use of plastic bags, the minimum wage, the placement of CAFOs or the possession of firearms in municipal buildings?

This is not the first time during this pandemic that local municipalities have fought the governor’s office to issue stricter public health protections, and more than a few legal professionals have indicated these local measures are likely unenforceable. However, if there was ever a time to take a stand and challenge the law, protecting public health during a pandemic seems to be it. And we would not be alone - several cities in Georgia, including Savannah and Atlanta, are issuing similar orders over the objections of their governor.

Until our elected leaders act to protect all residents, the citizens of Iowa City, Johnson County and beyond are going to have to band together to protect each other’s health and proudly wear our masks in public.

__

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. July 19, 2020.

Dubuque police incident provides lessons

Law enforcement deploys pepper spray during an arrest. A man says he can’t breathe and has what appears to be a seizure. Onlookers with cellphones capture the footage. Social media posts spark outrage.

Unfortunately, it’s a scenario that has become all too familiar in cases across the country. Last weekend, it happened in Dubuque.

When it comes to racial strife and potential conflicts with police, no one ever said it couldn’t happen here. But local officials - from law enforcement to City Council members to local Black leaders - have tried to work together to pre-empt a bad situation.

What happened last weekend didn’t turn into a tragic scenario. The man under arrest, Yoosuf K. Moment, was treated at a local hospital and released to police custody. The matter remains under investigation, so the details of the circumstances are still unclear. But there are lessons to be drawn from the incident regardless.

As social media heated up with recordings of the arrest and commentary from witnesses - and from others who claimed to be witnesses - Dubuque police issued a statement addressing what happened. Then, police apparently invited members of Switching Places Foundation to view police body and dashboard camera videos of the arrest. Switching Places Foundation is a group that formed as an outgrowth of peaceful protests and rallies held in Dubuque in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Upon viewing the video, a representative of the group said in a social media post: “Some rumors of what happened appear not valid.”

Exactly what that refers to remains unclear, because police have denied a request to make the video public.

Reaching out to this group of opinion leaders in the community was a smart move, and doing so helped shift the rhetoric on social media. One person who claimed to be a witness (but tagged himself at the wrong location) claimed to have seen the police officer use a weapon, something the video might contradict. Yet this post spread fervor on social media and was widely shared.

Communicating facts early on can help everyone see more clearly.

Another smart move was the City of Dubuque issuing a statement on Saturday that an investigation was already underway, that internal affairs was involved and that the circumstances would be carefully reviewed and explained.

That’s exactly what should happen. In the hours after a questionable incident, better to state unequivocally that an investigation will begin.

There’s a lesson in the incident for the social media users as well. No matter what the situation is, don’t assume everything you read to be true. It might seem hard to imagine why anyone would claim to have witnessed an altercation and describe the scene on social media when, in fact, he had not witnessed it. But that is precisely what happened in this scenario. Some of these intentionally false posts added fuel to the outrage.

Here is where social media users need to dig a little deeper and try to discern the truth before reacting.

Police could help tamp down concerns and confirm how events unfolded by making public the body and dash camera videos, a request by the Telegraph Herald that they have denied, citing the investigation. But the investigation was already underway when Switching Places Foundation representatives viewed the video. If the video can be shown to some members of the public, it should be shown to all members of the public.

The arrest incident in Dubuque last week should be investigated thoroughly - from the behavior of all involved to the steps taken by officials after the fact. A healthy discussion of the protocols would help keep lines of communication open and could help head off future incidents.

