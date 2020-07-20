Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden says it’s time for U.S. schools to ramp up Islamic curriculum across the nation.

The presidential hopeful’s remarks came during the “Million Muslim Votes Summit” hosted by Emgage Action.

“Look, one of the things that I think is important is I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” he said Monday.

Mr. Biden praised Islam as “one of the great confessional faiths” while claiming it is routinely maligned by President Trump

“We all come from the same root here in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs and I just want to thank you for giving me the opportunity, for being engaged, for committing to action this November,” he continued. “You’re doing what has never been done before. You’re registering and turning out more than 1 million Muslim voters this November. It matters. … Under this administration we’ve seen an unconscionable — and unconscionable rise — in Islamophobia.”

The Democrat closed out his statements by making a direct appeal to Muslim Americans.

“We need you. I need you,” he implored. “I need you to mobilize and motivate one another to register to vote.”

