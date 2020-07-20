Kentucky Fried Chicken has partnered with a Russian biotechnological research lab to print chicken nuggets that it calls the “meat of the future.”

KFC said it is working with 3D Bioprinting Solutions, a Russian lab, to collaborate on “additive bioprinting technology” that will use chicken cells and plant material to produce an edible product with the taste and texture of chicken that it insists will be finger-licking good.

Raisa Polyakova, KFC Russia general manager, said “crafted meat products” are the next step in its endeavor to create the “restaurant of the future.”

“Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems,” Ms. Polyakova said in a statement. “We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world.”

Yusef Kheusani, 3D Bioprinting Solutions co-founder, said while 3D bioprinting technologies have typically gained recognition for their use for medical solutions, they are gaining attention fast for their utility in making food.

“In the future, rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market,” Mr. Kheusani said in a statement.

Other fast-food companies have shown an interest in bioengineered food. White Castle partnered with Impossible Foods to make an “Impossible Slider.” Impossible Foods’ “Impossible Burger” contains a bioengineered symbol when purchased in a store to comply with federal law, as the product contains multiple bioengineered ingredients.

